One dead after stabbing in Bethel, suspect identified

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bethel Police officers responded to a residence on Plumtrees Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival a female victim was located in the residence who was suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

Bethel EMS and paramedics provided medical aid and the victim was transported to the Danbury Hospital emergency room. Police say the victim succumbed to her wounds at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police say the suspect, David MacDowell, went to the Bethel Police Department to speak with a dispatcher. They say this happened just minutes after officials arrived at the scene on Plumtrees Road.

MacDowell was later arrested and charged with Manslaughter, pending further investigation. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

MacDowell will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Bethel Police are continuing to investigate the incident.