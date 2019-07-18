One dead after tree branch struck by lightning falls onto passing car

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–One person has died after a tree branch fell on his car Wednesday evening.

Police said 21-year-old Jarrod Marotto of Southington was driving South on Park Avenue when a large tree limb was struck by lightning and fell onto Jarrod’s side of the car. He was the only vehicle occupant.

Police got the call at 5:16 p.m.

Police said they found Marotto unconscious in the driver seat. He was transferred to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.