One dead from car collision with building in Cos Cob

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision with a building in Cos Cob Thursday evening.

Greenwich police say at around 10:18 p.m. the vehicle was driving east in the intersection of Post Road and Cross Lane when the vehicle drove off of the roadway and collided with a commercial building on 121 Post Road.

The driver was extracted and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The building was not occupied at the time of the crash. Town inspectors have declared the building ‘unsafe’ following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenwich Traffic Technician Drenth at (203) 622-8014.