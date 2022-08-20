FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police.

Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue.

The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by Trumbull Police with heavy front-end damage.

One person was detained and sent to booking. The victim died due to injuries suffered in the accident.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.