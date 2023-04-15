STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an oncoming car on High Ridge Road in Stamford on Friday night.

The motorcycle was traveling south when it appeared to have crossed over into the northbound lane, according to police. The motorcyclist was identified as Julio Alexander Marconi-Cahueque, 23.

Marconi-Cahueque was thrown from the motorcycle, which caught fire, police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.