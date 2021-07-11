One dead, one injured in Bridgeport shooting on Lexington Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Lexington and Harral Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation and reports of two people being shot inside the Copa Restaurant.

As officers arrived, two people were located suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, according to police.

One of the victims, a 54-year-old Stratford man, later died at the hospital. The other victim, a 30-year-old Bridgeport man, is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Police report the intersection of Lexington and Harral Avenue will be closed until late this morning.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.