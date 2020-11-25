One dead, two extricated in serious 3-vehicle crash on Rt. 59 in Easton

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and two were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 59 in Easton late Tuesday afternoon.

Police received several calls just after 5 p.m. reporting the crash on Route 59 between Maple Road and Judd Road. Two vehicles were traveling south, and one was traveling north when the crash occurred, according to police.

Police were first to arrive on the scene, where they found an unresponsive man and a citizen administering CPR. EMS and fire crews later arrived on the scene to provide additional treatment to the victim. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The individual has not been identified at this time.

The Easton fire department had to extricate two other passengers from their vehicles. The two were also sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Route 59 was closed for around four and a half hours during the crash investigation. The roadway has since reopened. This incident is still under investigation.

