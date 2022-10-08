BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street on Saturday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man who appeared to have been shot to death. Police said the victim was found in a parking lot at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Another man, a 27-year-old from Bridgeport, was found in the same general area and had been shot in his back, police said. He was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

A third victim, a 24-year-old man from Derby, was located west of the intersection and had been shot in the leg. Police said he was also transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

The BPD is currently investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to reach out to Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at (203) 581-5239 or via the BPD Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

