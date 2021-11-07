One injured after assault with firearm in Bridgeport; Police investigating

BRIDGEPORT Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating an assault with a firearm early Sunday morning.

The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a call at 3:20 a.m. from Bridgeport Hospital reporting a person who walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

The person is sustaining non-life-threatening injuries to the head.

The injured told officers the incident occurred in the area of Barnum Ave and Bishop Ave.

The detective branch has been notified.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.