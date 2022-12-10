WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured after a car crashed into the Saugatuck River early Saturday morning, according to officials.

At approximately 12:58 a.m., Westport Fire Department was called to a report of a car crash into the Saugatuck River and a person trapped.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a car crash with the car coming to a rest on its side in a creek adjacent to the Saugatuck River.

Officials say the car was in approximately two feet of water. Firefighters wearing cold rescue suits went into the water and removed a single occupant from the vehicle.

Westport Emergency Medical Services transported the patient to an area hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.