NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot in the abdomen Saturday night in Norwalk, according to police.

Police received the call at about 7 p.m. about the shooting, according to officials. The man was found on the sidewalk on Fairfield Avenue. He was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police have described his condition as “stable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Det. Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or by email at: nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.