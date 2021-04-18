One person brought to hospital, shot in head, leg; Bridgeport PD investigating

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in the leg and the head, Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported Sunday.

At 3:47 p.m. Sunday, police in Bridgeport received a ShotSpotter alter for the 400th block of Shelton Street near Kossuth.

Around the same time, police responded to Bridgeport Hospital on reports of a gunshot wound victim dropped off by a private party. The individual was shot in the head and leg.

Police say the two incidents might be connected.

This is an active investigation.

