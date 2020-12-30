One person in critical condition following condo fire in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition following a large garage fire at a condo complex in Danbury Wednesday.

Danbury Firefighters battled a third alarm fire Wednesday morning at Sterling Woods Townhouse complex off of Nabby Road.

Fire crews were called to the condo complex at 8:14 a.m. When they arrived they saw a large column of smoke and a large fire from the garage of the 2.5-story wood-framed condo unit.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control by 9:09 a.m.

One occupant – who was the only person home at the time of the fire – was able to get themselves out of the building before fire crews arrived. They were taken to Danbury Hospital Center ER and is reported to be in critical condition.

The fire only displaced the occupants of the single unit. The Red Cross was on scene to help the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.