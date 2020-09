BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at the University of Bridgeport is in medical quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Wednesday.

In a statement to News 8, the school confirmed one of their residential students tested positive for the virus last week and is now isolated, along with “all of those who came in contact with the student.”

“The health and safety of our students remain our number one priority. We will monitor the situation closely,” the school said.