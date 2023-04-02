NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have been arrested accused of cutting over 2000 of Optimum’s fiber optic lines resulting in more than 40,000 customers in the Norwalk area to lose service.

Norwalk Police have charged 30 year old Jillian Nicole Person of Asheville, North Carolina with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief 1st, conspiracy to commit larceny 1st, interfering with a Police Officer and false statement. Austin Keith Geddings, 26, also of Asheville, North Carolina, is charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief 1st, criminal attempt to commit larceny 1st, conspiracy to commit larceny 1st and interfering with a Police Officer.

Jillian Nicole Persons (Norwalk PD)

Austin Keith Geddings (Norwalk PD)

Both were identified as suspects following the March 24th incident that occurred on Broad St. and were arrested on April 1st following a surveillance operation in Bridgeport. They were given $200,000 bonds each and are scheduled to be arraigned in court on the charges on April 11th.