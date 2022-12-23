STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer partially closed I-95 North in Stamford Friday morning.

The crash took place just before 8 a.m. between exits 8 and 9. The right lane of I-95 North is closed in this area, and traffic is congested between exits 5 and 9, according to the Connecticut DOT.

Officials have not released any further information on the crash, such as how it occurred or who was involved. There is also no information on any possible injuries at the scene.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below to keep up-to-date on traffic conditions: