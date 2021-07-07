Parents of son who died in hot car advocate for car safety

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man and his family are advocating for car safety measures to be passed in Congress on the seven-year anniversary of their son’s death after he was left in a hot car in 2014.

Former Ridgefield resident Kyle Seitz left his 15-month-old in a hot car all day, thinking he already dropped him off at daycare.

RELATED: Local doctor shares his story to warn of leaving kids in hot cars

Seitz served one year in jail after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide. Since then, the Seitzes have joined the nonprofit KidsandCars.org to support legislation in D.C. It would require car manufacturers to include technology that would notify the driver that a child is still in the car.