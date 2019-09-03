Parents picket delayed school start in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Public Schools had to delay its first day once again, and parents aren’t happy about it.

The Superintendent informed families Monday night that school wouldn’t start because the town’s bus services were not ready.

Parents protested Tuesday morning outside (PLACE) calling on the mayor and superintendent for answers.

“We’re here to say that none of this is OK. We’ve got this, no you clearly don’t. It’s time that you start telling us what your plans are because your trust has run out,” said a parent.

“This mismanagement has forced citizens with public age school kids to scramble. Come up with child care on the afternoon of a three day weekend. And it still leaves us with confusion. I haven’t seen any bus routes, I have no idea what the timing is. And are we even going to start tomorrow?” said another parent.

The Superintendent says he anticipates school starting Wednesday.

