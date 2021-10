A cold front pushed some showers across the state overnight. In the wake of that front, it'll be much cooler today with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll enjoy sunshine this morning, but a few more clouds will move in this afternoon and it's possible we may see a stray shower or two. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight, so it'll be a chilly start to your Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

