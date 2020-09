BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Interstate 95 Southbound in Bridgeport has been shutdown due to a major tractor-trailer accident early Wednesday morning.

DOT officials say between Exits 29 and 27 have been closed due to a major tractor-trailer crash. Traffic has been brought to a halt.

DOT cameras show up to 5 tractor-trailers involved in the crash.

Minor injuries were reported. No word on the cause of the accident.

This is breaking news.