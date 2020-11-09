PD: 19-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by two cars in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by two cars in Stamford on Friday night.

Police say that just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Michael Bajus, of Stamford, was riding his bicycle northbound on Harvard Avenue when he was struck by a 2005 Cadillac, being driven by 46-year-old Michael Letinsky, of Bethany.

The impact of that crash caused Bajus to be thrown from the bicycle onto the roadway, where he was then hit again by a second vehicle, a 2006 Infiniti driven by 32-year-old John Reese, of Stamford.

According to police, both drivers stopped at the scene but Reese left before speaking with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

Bajus was taken to Stamford Hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at (203) 977-4712.