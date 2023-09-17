NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a shooting sent three people to the hospital Saturday night in Norwalk.

Investigators received a call at about 10:15 that there was a shooting at in the 200 block of Ely Avenue.

Police said a man was shot in the back. A woman was shot in the arm and had to be taken to Norwalk Hospital. A short time later, police said a third person, who had been shot in the foot, arrived at Norwalk Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.