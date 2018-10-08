PD: 5 arrested after crashing stolen car into Fairfield police cruiser

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Clockwise) Jose Diaz, Joseph Frazier, Jasmine Sith, and Averie Reyes. (Juvenile not pictured)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Four adults and a 15-year-old were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a cruiser during a police chase early Monday morning.

Police say at around 4:11 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Pequot Avenue saw a suspicious vehicle traveling on Westway Road. When officers began to investigate, the vehicle sped off down Old South Road.

An officer then traveled west on Pequot Avenue, where the suspect vehicle swerved into his lane, across the centerline, and hit the cruiser head-on.

Three males then fled from the vehicle, while two females remained inside and were apprehended by police.

The Westport police K9 was called to the scene and located the three other suspects on Westford Drive.

An further investigation revealed that the vehicle that the suspects were in had been stolen from Waterbury. There were also contents in that vehicle that led to the discovery of multiple thefts to cars in the area of Henderson Road, as well as a stolen Mercedes Benz from Cedar Road.

Police arrested the five suspects who were inside the vehicle.

Jose Diaz, 20, was charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Criminal Attempt at Assault, Burglary, Conspiracy to commit Burglary, Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Interfering with an Officer. He was also issued a Motor Vehicle Summons for Reckless Driving, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Evading with Injury, and No License. He was held on a $20,000 bond.

Joseph Frazier, 21, was charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Interfering with an Officer. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Averie Reyes and Jasmine Stith, both 19, were charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond while Stith was held on a $10,000 bond.

A 15-year-old juvenile was also charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. Their identity has not been released because of their age.

The crash remains under investigation.