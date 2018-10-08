PD: 5 arrested after crashing stolen car into Fairfield police cruiser
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Four adults and a 15-year-old were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a cruiser during a police chase early Monday morning.
Police say at around 4:11 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Pequot Avenue saw a suspicious vehicle traveling on Westway Road. When officers began to investigate, the vehicle sped off down Old South Road.
An officer then traveled west on Pequot Avenue, where the suspect vehicle swerved into his lane, across the centerline, and hit the cruiser head-on.
Three males then fled from the vehicle, while two females remained inside and were apprehended by police.
The Westport police K9 was called to the scene and located the three other suspects on Westford Drive.
An further investigation revealed that the vehicle that the suspects were in had been stolen from Waterbury. There were also contents in that vehicle that led to the discovery of multiple thefts to cars in the area of Henderson Road, as well as a stolen Mercedes Benz from Cedar Road.
Police arrested the five suspects who were inside the vehicle.
Jose Diaz, 20, was charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Criminal Attempt at Assault, Burglary, Conspiracy to commit Burglary, Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Interfering with an Officer. He was also issued a Motor Vehicle Summons for Reckless Driving, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Evading with Injury, and No License. He was held on a $20,000 bond.
Joseph Frazier, 21, was charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Interfering with an Officer. He was held on a $10,000 bond.
Averie Reyes and Jasmine Stith, both 19, were charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond while Stith was held on a $10,000 bond.
A 15-year-old juvenile was also charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. Their identity has not been released because of their age.
The crash remains under investigation.
More Stories
-
- You could soon pay less for prescription drugs
- Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart
- North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
- Trump apologizes 'on behalf of the nation' to Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony
- Lucky Redding man cashes in $1 million Powerball ticket with weeks to spare
- UTC strike ends as workers agree to new contract
- Blumenthal fears Kavanaugh confirmation, draws attention of President Trump
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says newly named Tropical Storm Michael could strengthen to a hurricane as it heads to the Florida Panhandle.Read More »
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Group of UConn students look to build support for Indigenous Peoples' Day
Could Columbus Day become a thing of the past? They are working on it on the...Read More »
-
Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart
Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing two...Read More »
-
North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
Police in North Haven are looking for a man who allegedly used a credit card...Read More »
-
Lucky Redding man cashes in $1 million Powerball ticket with weeks to spare
A man from Redding is feeling like a million bucks these days.Read More »
-
UTC strike ends as workers agree to new contract
A three-week strike at UTC Aerospace Systems in Cheshire has come to an end.Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Monday night
News 8 Digital Update - Monday nightRead More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Monday evening
News 8 Digital Update - Monday eveningRead More »
-
Web Extra: Red Sox, former UConn pitcher Matt Barnes shares thoughts ahead of pivotal game 3
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes spoke with Sports Team 8's Erik Dobratz ahead of a crucial game 3 of the ALDS.Read More »