BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into a group of people, including up to five children, Sunday evening, Bridgeport police said.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a crowd of children and multiple adults in the 1700th block of Central Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Police said everyone involved in the crash is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.