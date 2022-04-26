Editor’s Note: This post contains graphic images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A child was taken to the hospital after being burned Sunday in Bridgeport, police said.

Bridgeport police officers were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the report of a child burned. The child was transported to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport police said.

Maria Rua said her 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was the victim of bullying. She told News 8, in part:

“My son has been bullied by this child for a year. That day, they purposefully threw a gasoline-saturated ball that they lit on fire at my son’s face. They called his name so he would turn around. They threw it at Dominick and left him outside alone to die.” Maria Rua, the mother of Dominick Krankall

Dominick Krankall. Photo provided by Maria Rua.

Krankall suffered second and third degree burns to his face and leg, according to his mother.

“This side of his face got more burned than this side. He’s a strong boy though, he’s coping,” Rua said. For what he’s going through, watching him have to get those bandages off and his face scraped, is painful for him and it’s painful for me to watch that and it’s not fair to him.”

Rua said her son will make a full recovery and have minimal scarring.

“The incident is currently still under investigation as to the exact cause of the burn injuries by the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire and State Fire Investigation Teams,” a statement from Bridgeport police said.

No further information was immediately available.

WARNING: A GoFundMe page set up to help Krankall and his family contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.