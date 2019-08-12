PD: Family members arrested after Fairfield bar fight

Early Sunday Morning, Fairfield Police responded to Geronimo’s Taquilla Bar for a physical fight and charged Kathleen Allen, 54, Clifford Richard Allen, 59, Catherine Mary Allen, 23, Hannah Allen, 21, and Harry Warnick, 25, with Disorderly Conduct.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Early Sunday Morning, Fairfield Police responded to Geronimo’s Tequila Bar for a physical fight.

They charged Kathleen Allen, 54, Clifford Richard Allen, 59, Catherine Mary Allen, 23, Hannah Allen, 21, and Harry Warnick, 25, with Disorderly Conduct.

Around 12:12am Sunday, Police report that Geronimo’s staff “cut off” the party-of-five after the family became intoxicated and agitated. Geronimo’s manager made several attempts to reason with the family before he was reportedly knocked to the floor and punched several times by one member of the group.

In a release, police state that during the altercation the manager sustained a laceration and swelling on his face, bruising, and a broken pair of glasses.

Several staff members removed the family from the restaurant where witnesses reported the family’s behavior to be belligerent and confrontational.

The entire party was released on a written promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court August 26th.