PD: One dead, several injured in overnight vehicle crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and several were injured in a car crash in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Brooks Street and Jane Street around 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, according to Bridgeport Police.

Police said a Honda Accord was traveling north on Brooks Street and had sped past a stop sign when it struck a Honda Civic traveling west on Jane Street, crossing the intersection.

Police said the crash resulted in one death and several injuries. All victims were transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said the scene was still active at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Aaron Rivera with the Bridgeport Police department’s Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.