“Peace for Justice” march held in Bridgeport Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue to take place statewide.

A “Peace for Justice” march was held in Bridgeport Saturday morning.

They marched from Baker Isaac Funeral Home on Stratford Avenue to the Morton Government Center. The group is calling for a change in the Bridgeport Police Department and the community.

The President of the Bridgeport NAACP Youth Council, Jermaine Smith, spoke at the march. He wants young protesters to know their voices will be heard.

“A lot of older people are here. And that’s because there are a lot of older people who are claiming Black Lives Matter but they need to see people like us,” Smith said. “It’s one thing to see another African-American but to see another African-American youth your age. Showing them there is a way to make a change and still be cool, that’s what really gets young people out here.”

Reverend Al Sharpton was scheduled to attend but canceled after he received social media threats about participating in the march.