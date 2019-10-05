Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle while crossing the road in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by 2001 Chevy Silverado on Federal Road Friday evening, according to Danbury police.

Police say at around 8:00 p.m., Angel Cuenca, 50, of Danbury, saw the pedestrian crossing the road and tried to stop. Cuenca could not stop the vehicle, and ended up striking the pedestrian.

Police identified the victim as Dona Kramer, 71, of Cincinnati, Ohio. Kramer succumbed to her injuries at Danbury Hospital.

The police department’s Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sgt. Rory DeRocco at (203) 797-2157.

