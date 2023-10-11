FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old died after being struck by a garbage truck on Wednesday morning in Fairfield.

The Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a United Carting garbage truck near Camfield Drive and Bloomfield Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the person’s name or gender.

The driver was transported to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues, police said.