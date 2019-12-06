Pedestrian fatally struck in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has died from injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of Sound Beach Avenue in Old Greenwich last Friday.

Police say 62-year-old Regina Dowling was crossing Station Drive South when an 82-year-old driver in a Honda CRV made a turn onto the street and struck Dowling.

Dowling was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident is asked to call Greenwich Police Officer Roger Drenth at (203) 622-8014.