SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 8 North in Shelton early on Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Just after midnight, police said that a BMW was traveling on the right lane of the highway just north of exit 13. A second car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was parked between the right lane and the right shoulder of the roadway at the time.

For unknown reasons, troopers said the Cherokee’s driver walked out of the car and into the right lane of traffic. Then, the BMW struck the pedestrian and the parked Cherokee.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 32-year-old Joan Forgas from Bridgeport.

Troopers said the driver of the BMW was uninjured from the incident.

If anyone has information relating to this investigation or may have witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact Trooper McCue at (203) 393-4200 or daniel.mccue@ct.gov.