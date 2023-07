STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a Stamford police vehicle that was responding to a call for service, affording to officials.

The pedestrian, who was from Stamford, has not yet been publicly named. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

They were hit on Wire Mill Road, according to police.

Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation.

Further details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.