Pedestrian run over after crash leads to brawl in the street; Bridgeport police investigating

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was run over during a brawl in the street that began with a two-car crash in Bridgeport Saturday night.

Bridgeport police say, around 11:36 p.m. they were called to Main Street and Vincellette Street near the entrance to Merritt Canteen for reports of a serious crash.

According to police, an unidentified male was operating a white Mitsubishi Lancer driving northbound on Main Street. As he was approaching the intersection of Vincellette, he rear-ended an unknown black vehicle.

According to a witness, the two drivers got out of their cars and got into a physical altercation in the roadway.

During the fight, the driver of the Mitsubishi was knocked down and was lying in the southbound lane of Main Street.

A car driven by Manuel Siguenza-Maldonado, 63, of Bridgeport was traveling in the southbound lane on Main Street. and did not see the victim’s body in the roadway. Siguenza-Maldonado struck the victim and ran over him.

The unidentified driver of the black vehicle involved in the brawl fled in that vehicle north on Main Street. No further information is available on that individual at this time.

The man who was run over during the fight was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition with multiple life-threatening injuries.

Police say, the identity of that man is unknown and will be held pending notifications to his family.

Siguenza-Maldonado was uninjured and released on the scene.

Anyone with additional information related to this crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division (Officer John Perry) at 203-576-7640