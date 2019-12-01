Closings
Pedestrian struck, dragged by car in Bridgeport

by: Britney Dixon

BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that injured a pedestrian.

On Nov. 29 around 6:08 p.m., police said Bridgeport Emergency Operations responded to the incident near William Street and Roosevelt Street.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on William Street when it struck a parked car then struck a pedestrian walking across the intersection. The 56-year-old male pedestrian from Bridgeport was dragged “several car lengths.”

The vehicle fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

