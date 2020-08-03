Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Bridgeport identified as a juvenile

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport Sunday evening.
Bridgeport Police say multiple calls came in just before 6 p.m. reporting two pedestrians struck at Horace Street and Essex Street.
Bridgeport Police, Fire, and AMR reported to the scene.
Police say one person, a juvenile, was struck and has a non-life-threatening leg injury.
This is still an active investigation.
This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for details as they become available.