Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Bridgeport identified as a juvenile

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport Sunday evening.

Bridgeport Police say multiple calls came in just before 6 p.m. reporting two pedestrians struck at Horace Street and Essex Street.

Bridgeport Police, Fire, and AMR reported to the scene.

Police say one person, a juvenile, was struck and has a non-life-threatening leg injury.

This is still an active investigation.

17:55hrs multiple calls into the BPT ECC regarding a preliminary report of two pedestrians struck at Horace St & Essex St. BPD, BFD and AMR on-scene & reporting one party struck. Unknown conditions of the injured at this time. pic.twitter.com/manzIWwycR — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) August 2, 2020

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for details as they become available.