BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday night.

The incident happened after 6 p.m. on Interstate 95 south near exit 29.

Deputies said the collision involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The entrance ramp is closed for now. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.