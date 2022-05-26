BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was brought to the hospital after emergency personnel got them out of the water in Brookfield Thursday night.

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company Chief Andrew Ellis said a call came in of a possible drowning at North Lake Shore Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

Around 6:37 p.m., he said emergency personnel located a person under the docks in this area in the water, removed them and began CPR.

The person was taken to the hospital, according to Ellis.

No further details were immediately available.

