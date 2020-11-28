Person extricated from under car in crash on I-95 North in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A person had to be extricated from under a vehicle after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-95 North between Exits 18-19 Saturday morning.

Westport firefighters, Connecticut State Police, and Westport EMS responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Saturday. Fairfield firefighters and AMR also responded to the scene.

Westport police said they found a person trapped under a vehicle upon arrival. Police believe the victim was outside of the vehicle in the breakdown lane when their vehicle was struck. Westport firefighters had to extricate the victim using hydraulic rescue tools to lift the vehicle.

The victim was then transported to the hospital with severe injuries. An additional victim was treated and transported from the scene.

I-95 North was closed for some time after the crash, pending an investigation. State Police is investigating the incident.