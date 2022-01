BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – An individual fell through a skylight while cleaning snow off the roof of a building located at the 90th block of William St., which resulted in a compound fracture, according to police.

The person, who remains unidentified at this time, was removing the snow sometime Saturday night. During this process, they fell through a skylight, suffering from a compound fracture.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.