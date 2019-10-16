Person injured after car crashes through Stratford Big Y

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured after a car crashed through a Big Y grocery store in Stratford on Wednesday.
Several officers and fire officials responded to the Big Y at 355 Hawley Lane after a car backed into the store.
Police say that one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
News 8 received Report It photos from the scene where the car could be seen inside of the store near the produce section, before it was then towed away.
The incident remains under investigation.