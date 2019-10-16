1  of  2
Person injured after car crashes through Stratford Big Y

Fairfield

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH Report It/ Timothy Johnson)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured after a car crashed through a Big Y grocery store in Stratford on Wednesday.

Several officers and fire officials responded to the Big Y at 355 Hawley Lane after a car backed into the store.

(WTNH Report It/ Timothy Johnson)

Police say that one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

News 8 received Report It photos from the scene where the car could be seen inside of the store near the produce section, before it was then towed away.

(WTNH Report It/ Timothy Johnson)

The incident remains under investigation.

