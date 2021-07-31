Person shot following large fight on Atwater Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was shot following a large fight on Atwater Street Monday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Bridgeport police received a call reporting a fight on Atwater Street involving 15-20 people.

Shortly after, officials received a call reporting a person was shot. The victim was able to drive themselves to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Bridgeport police are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.