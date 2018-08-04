Fairfield

Person struck by Metro-North train near Stamford



Posted: Aug 04, 2018 11:07 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 12:31 PM EDT

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Metro-North says a person has been struck by a commuter train near Stamford.

The railroad says the accident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Friday on the New Haven line. The condition of the person who was hit by the train and details of how that person came to be on the railroad tracks have not been released.

The victim was brought to a local hospital.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

