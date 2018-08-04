Person struck by Metro-North train near Stamford Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Metro-North says a person has been struck by a commuter train near Stamford.

The railroad says the accident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Friday on the New Haven line. The condition of the person who was hit by the train and details of how that person came to be on the railroad tracks have not been released.

The victim was brought to a local hospital.

