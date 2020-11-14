Pet dog mistakenly put down by Fairfield Animal Control after officers thought it was a coyote

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after a pet dog was mistakenly put down by Fairfield Animal Control. Officers thought the dog was a coyote.

Police say they got a call Wednesday night about an animal “in distress” near Lawrence Road. Animal control officers identified it as a young coyote. They say the animal was out in the elements for too long and they couldn’t save it. They brought it to a local animal shelter, where it was euthanized.

Later they discovered the animal was a pet dog. Fairfield police are now investigating.

The First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick released a statement saying, “This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and as a dog lover, my heart goes out to this family. I know emotions are high, but I am asking our community to please allow time for the police to investigate the full circumstances of what transpired.”

The animal control officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.