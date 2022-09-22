STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday.

The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery.

Police believe the teen targeted the man. The juvenile has also had “prior interactions” with Stamford police, according to the announcement.

Officers found six bullet casings at the scene, talked to witnesses and found video evidence, according to police.

The teen was taken into custody Thursday, and police executed search warrants at two locations in Stamford. Evidence was found, but the firearm was not located.

Police are not releasing the teen’s name and said he has been placed in state custody.