1  of  2
Breaking News
Fatalities confirmed in vintage military plane crash, large fire at Bradley Airport On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Police: 2nd teen dies of injuries sustained in weekend crash

Fairfield

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
policelights1_217916

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police say a second teenager has died of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 95 in Connecticut last weekend.

State police tell The Hour that 19-year-old Chase Ortiz, of Norwalk, was a passenger in car that crashed in Darien at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the car “veered off the road to the right for an unknown reason” and struck a tree.

Related: Teen passenger dead in fatal car accident on I-95 north

Ortiz’s sister, Kaire Ortiz, announced her brother’s death on Facebook late Tuesday night.

The crash also killed was 19-year-old Victor Emanuel Deleon, of Norwalk.

Two other passengers and the driver remain hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss