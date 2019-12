STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for a 41-year-old Stamford woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

The family of Karolina Martinez Vanni reported her disappearance to Stamford police. Police say she was last seen walking north on Lockwood Avenue from Cove Road Monday at noon.

Karolina is 5′ 05” and weighs around 140-150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Karolina’s whereabouts is asked to call Stamford police at 203-977-4417.