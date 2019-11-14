 

Police: 61-year-old Stratford man hit and killed in car accident

Fairfield

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Stamford are investigating after a 61-year-old man from Stratford was hit and killed Wednesday night.

Police say a 23-year-old from Stamford was driving on Tresser Boulevard just after 9 p.m. when he hit the victim as he was crossing the street.

We’re told the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

