STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have added a second charge against convicted felon Anthony Vines after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at a Stamford apartment in September 2022, authorities said.

According to police, Vines was charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm on Friday, in addition to his previous gun charge.

Police: Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting of girlfriend (wtnh.com)

Stamford police said 41-year-old Anthony Vines told the 911 dispatcher that his girlfriend, 36-year-old Stephanie Guirand, tried to stab him and that he shot her on Sept. 13, 2022. Responding officers found Vines outside the apartment building on Woodside Green.

Police said that Vines said he and his girlfriend were arguing over the payment of a bill.

Officers and emergency responders found Guirand in the bedroom with a single gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators seized several items from the apartment, including a knife and firearm. As a convicted felon, Vines is prohibited from having a gun. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm in September 2022.

Since then, police said Vines has maintained that the shooting was an accident.

According to police, a long-term investigation revealed many inconsistencies with Vines’ original story. Police have not released the details.

Officials said Vines had been held at the Connecticut Department of Correction since the homicide occurred.

His bond remained at $500,000 for criminal possession of a firearm and there is now an additional $500,000 for the manslaughter charge.