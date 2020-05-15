Police: Arrest made in double fatal crash in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shelton Police Department has arrested the suspect of a motor vehicle crash that killed two people back in February.

Officers say Rakiem Reid, 30 of Derby, was arrested on Friday in connection to the double fatal car crash back that occurred back in February 2020. The accident killed 20-year-old Lily Pirulli and 31-year-old Adrain Miles. The accident left another person, 26-year-old Meghan Nealy, in critical condition.

According to Reid’s claims, Nealy was driving the vehicle when the crash occurred. After a lengthy investigation, officers believe Reid was the operator of the car at the time of the crash.

After an arrest warrant was issued, police were unable to locate Reid. Reid was made aware that there was a warrant for his arrest. Shelton officers were notified by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina that they had Reid in custody. Reid was transported back to Connecticut on Thursday.

Rakiem Reid, 30 of Derby

Reid was charged with manslaughter, assault and driving under the influence. Reid was held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned on Friday.